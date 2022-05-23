The top two seeds of the women’s draw and two of the best tennis players in history. All on the same field, obviously Philippe Chatrier: a parade of stars on the central Roland Garros on the second day of the Parisian Slam, with Swiatek, Krejcikova, Nadal and Djokovic on the field. To open the program, at 11, she is the number 1 in the world and very favorite in the women’s draw, even more so after the defeat of Ons Jabeur in the first round against Magda Linette: the Pole will face Lesla Tsurenko. Following her it will be the turn of the reigning champion in Paris, against the hostess Diane Parry: there is curiosity in seeing Krejcikova on the field, who has not played a match since the end of February and was absent from the circuit due to an elbow problem. Following, here are Nadal and Djokovic: Rafa will face Jordan Thompson, Nole will play in the evening session against Yoshihito Nishioka.