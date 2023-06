Megastunt at Roland Garros: Daniil Medvedev loses to number 172 in the world in the first round

The first round at Roland Garros immediately resulted in a resounding surprise for the men. Former world number 1 Daniil Medvedev, seeded second in Paris, was defeated in a blistering five-setter by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild, who is only 172nd: 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 2- 6 6-3 6-4.