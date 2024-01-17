The conviction of a well-known local activist has sparked riots in Russia. Riot police fired tear gas and beat demonstrators with batons in the republic of Bashkortostan. And Russia fired twenty drones at the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and the surrounding area on Wednesday morning. Three people were injured. Nineteen of the drones were shot down, according to Ukraine, but major damage was caused in a residential area in Odesa. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

