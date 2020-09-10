Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea is being heard in the sessions court today. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed for bail in the sessions court after the application was rejected in the magistrate court. Riya has been arrested by the NCB for her involvement in the drugs case. Riya claimed in the bail application that she was forced to say all this and she has not committed any crime. It has been written in the bail application that Riya has not committed any crime and she is being falsely implicated in it. Riya was forced to blame herself and she withdrew from these Quboolnamas in the application she gave on 8 September. According to reports, Riya confessed to the NCB that she may have taken a hemp sometime. He also said that he had taken drugs at the behest of Sushant. Riya’s drug chat has also surfaced in which she was demanding drugs from her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Please tell that Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September. She appeared in front of the magistrate through video conferencing. Riya is in Byculla jail. Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.