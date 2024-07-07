Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk, Paula Völkner

There are runoffs in the French election today. Can Macron stop Marine Le Pen’s victory? The live ticker for results, forecasts and projections.

Paris – Today, Sunday, July 7, the world is once again looking to France with excitement: There are run-off elections in the French election: the second round of parliamentary elections is about to begin.

Marine Le Pen hopes for an absolute majority of her right-wing populist National Rally (RN). The prognosis for President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, is poor: his party alliance is expecting a defeat in the new elections that Macron himself has called. Polls on Macron’s performance had already predicted this. Macron’s defeat in the first round of voting on June 30th was confirmed.

Results the French elections today live

The polling stations in France are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first results, forecasts and projections for the runoff elections are expected this evening from 8 p.m. First, Forecasts from the opinion research institutes, which are based on exit polls conducted directly at the polling stations. Then come the first projections for the French election, which will become more precise the more votes have been counted.

The official final result of the French election will be available by Monday morning (July 8) at the latest. Then it will be clear whether Marine Le Pen’s right-wing populist RN won an absolute majority in the runoff elections. Macron’s coalition must expect a poor result: in the first round of the parliamentary elections it only achieved a good 20 percent.

Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party could emerge as the winner in the runoff elections of the French election. © Gerard Bottino/Imago

The people of France voted a week ago. Today, the candidates who did not achieve an absolute majority in their constituency in the first round will compete again. In the runoff, candidates only need a relative majority of the votes to enter the French parliament for their constituency.

Runoff elections bring final Result

The result of the first round of the French elections on 30 June was a victory for the right-wing populists around Marine Le Pen – as Polls on the French election predicted: The Rassemblement National received 33.2 percent of the vote. The left-wing alliance “New Popular Front” came in second place in the first round with 28.1 percent. The clear loser of the French election in the first round was President Macron: his government coalition “Ensemble” only achieved 21 percent.

Rassemblement National and allies 33.2 percent left-wing alliance New People’s Front 28.1 percent Macron’s liberal alliance 21 percent Conservatives Les Républicains 10 percent Other 7.7 percent

Macron wants triumph of Le Pen stop in French election

Numerous candidates have withdrawn before the runoff elections in France, even though they would be entitled to run again. The reason is tactical maneuvers aimed at weakening Marine Le Pen and the Rassemblement National. The strategy is as follows: the other party alliances agree on just one candidate and thus pool the votes. More than 200 candidates in France have withdrawn from their constituencies for this reason.

Due to the tactical withdrawal of the candidates in the French elections, an absolute majority for Marine Le Pen has become somewhat less likely, but is still not out of the question. To achieve an absolute majority, the Rassemblement National needs 289 of 577 seats.

If Le Pen wins an absolute majority, Macron will have a hard time after the French election

If the Rassemblement National wins an absolute majority in the run-off elections, it will be difficult for President Macron to govern: he will then have to work with an opposing political camp in parliament.

Marine Le Pen is already speculating that Macron will resign after the French election and that presidential elections will soon be held in France. Macron is in principle elected as president until 2027, but Le Pen has already made it clear that the right-wing populists are not only aiming for the government, but also the presidency in France. (pav/smu, with material from agencies)