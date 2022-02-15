Mayors in the Security Council call it ‘inconvenient’ if the cabinet were to relax the closing time in the catering industry to 01:00. The Outbreak Management Team approved this today. The cabinet will announce further relaxation on Tuesday. In the meantime, the number of Covid patients in Dutch hospitals has increased again. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Research #percent #Dutch #rid #measures #office #good #reason