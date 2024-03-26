A tragic accident keeps the Baltimore community in the United States worried. In video you can see the exact moment when a cargo ship crashed against the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (USA), causing its total collapse and the fall of several vehicles into the rPatapsco river.

The incident occurred during the early hours of this March 26th. Find out the details of the accident and how the rescue efforts are progressing.

3:00 am The number of people who have fallen into the water increases

“Unfortunately, we believe that there are up to twenty people who may be in the Patapsco River, as well as several vehicles,” local fire department communications director Kevin Cartwright told the network.

The low temperatures (around 9 degrees) make people fear for the lives of those who have fallen into the water, as they can cause hypothermia.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed after a container ship ran into it in Baltimore, Photo:EFE Share

2:30 am At least seven people are missing

The city's fire department said a team of divers Search in the water for those seven people, supposedly occupants of the vehicles that fell into the river.

1:30 am The collision of the ship against the vehicular bridge is reported

American media recorded the strong crash of a cargo ship against the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (USA)

It is known the recording of the shocking moment. The city's mayor, Brandon Scott, reported through his X account that he was on his way to the scene of the accident, as were emergency teams.

