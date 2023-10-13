Following the escalation of violence in Israel due to the terrorist attack by the Hamas group on October 7, citizens around the world were caught in the middle of the fire between the Israeli armed forces and the militants.

Given the complicated security situation that has arisen in recent days in the country, Colombia announced operations to guarantee the return of compatriots who have asked to return to the country.

In the early hours of this Friday, the first aircraft of the humanitarian mission arrived in Colombia. After more than 20 hours of flight and less than a week of operation, FAC 1222 arrived successfully.

This first flight brought 110 Colombians who were in Israel in the midst of the attacks and bombings.

For now, There is expectation about the arrival of the second humanitarian flight, which at first was said to arrive in Colombia this Friday. At the moment, it is known that the plane is already in Lisbon, ready to take off to Tel Aviv.

Follow minute by minute of the return of the second group of Colombians from Israel: