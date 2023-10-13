You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo
The Colombian Air Force is carrying out operations for another group of Colombians to return.
Following the escalation of violence in Israel due to the terrorist attack by the Hamas group on October 7, citizens around the world were caught in the middle of the fire between the Israeli armed forces and the militants.
Given the complicated security situation that has arisen in recent days in the country, Colombia announced operations to guarantee the return of compatriots who have asked to return to the country.
In images: the arrival of the humanitarian flight with the Colombians who were in Israel
In the early hours of this Friday, the first aircraft of the humanitarian mission arrived in Colombia. After more than 20 hours of flight and less than a week of operation, FAC 1222 arrived successfully.
This first flight brought 110 Colombians who were in Israel in the midst of the attacks and bombings.
'They destroyed it': video of heartbreaking last goodbye to Colombian murdered in Israel
For now, There is expectation about the arrival of the second humanitarian flight, which at first was said to arrive in Colombia this Friday. At the moment, it is known that the plane is already in Lisbon, ready to take off to Tel Aviv.
Follow minute by minute of the return of the second group of Colombians from Israel:
Father Chucho confirms that Colombians are already going to get on the second humanitarian flight
“I was determined to go through the desert and look for the border. But God facilitated our exit through this air route,” said the
Father Jesús Hernán Orjuela a The FM.
“We are about to get on the plane to return to Colombia, the Mexican embassy has also done the same with travelers from their country,” Father Chucho confirmed.
Father Chucho is expected to arrive on the second flight
Father ‘Chucho’ did not travel on the first flight that evacuated Colombians this October 12, as he was waiting for the authorities to finalize the departure of all his pilgrims.
“My commitment was that if one stayed, then I would stay. We are going to Colombia. We are waiting to leave for the Tel Aviv airport, heading to our homeland and asking God to bring peace,” confirmed the priest in a conversation with the channel. digital Focus News.
First group of repatriates from Israel arrives in Colombia
The group of Colombians evacuated from Israel after the terrorist actions of the Hamas group in this country arrives in Colombia. They arrived in Catam in the early morning of this Friday, October 13.
