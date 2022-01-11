The United States reported 1.13 million new corona infections on Monday. No other country has registered so many new cases in one day before. RIVM has received 27,993 reports of positive tests in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of places where you can have a booster shot without an appointment is increasing. Retailers, among others, want the Netherlands to reopen. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Record #number #million #infections #day