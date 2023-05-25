Thursday, May 25, 2023
LIVE: Real Madrid, with Linda Caicedo, wins forcefully in the Copa de la Reina

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Real Madrid, with Linda Caicedo, wins forcefully in the Copa de la Reina


Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÃAS / KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo.

His team faces Athlétic de Bilbao in the semifinal of the tournament.

Real Madrid seeks to reach the final of the Copa de la Reina this Wednesday, when they face Athlétic Bilbao in the second semifinal of the tournament.

The meringues already win 3-0, at the end of the first half. Scotland’s Caroline Weir scored the first at 7 minutes and French Sandie Toletti got the second at 27 and Athenea del Castillo made the third at 40.

Colombian Linda Caicedo is the starter in this match. If he wins it, it will be the first final he has qualified for since he arrived at the white club, with which he made his debut on March 4.

Adding up all the official competitions, Linda had played 12 games with Real Madrid and had scored three goals.

Atlético de Madrid, without the Colombian Leicy Santos, injured, already qualified for the final of the tournament on Tuesday, by beating Alhama 4-0. The title game will be on Saturday.

Follow the game here:

Alignment of Real Madrid

