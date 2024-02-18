Back to top

1st Quarter

9'

Triple by Nicolás Laprovittola [Barça]

1st Quarter

8'

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] The triple misses, but Guerschon Yabusele makes a tap-in and manages to score.

1st Quarter

8'

Triple by Nicolás Laprovittola [Barça]

1st Quarter

8'

Nikola Kalinic [Barça] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo

1st Quarter

8'

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Rokas Jokubaitis [Barça]

1st Quarter

7'

Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

1st Quarter

7'

Rokas Jokubaitis Tray [Barça]

1st Quarter

7'

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

1st Quarter

7'

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Rokas Jokubaitis1

1st Quarter

7'

1st personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] on Nicolás Laprovittola in the fight for a defensive rebound.

1st Quarter

7'

Nikola Kalinic [Barça] the basket fails

1st Quarter

7'

Willy Hernandez [Barça] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.2

1st Quarter

6'

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Nicolás Laprovittola

1st Quarter

6'

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defense rebound by Willy Hernangomez

1st Quarter

6'

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw1

1st Quarter

6'

1st personal foul by Willy Hernangomez [Barça] on Edy Tavares when he pitched for two.

1st Quarter

6'

Offensive rebound by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket1

1st Quarter

6'

Tomas Satoransky's first personal foul [Barça] About Gabriel Deck

1st Quarter

6'

Nikola Kalinic [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.

1st Quarter

5'

Nicolas Laprovittola [Barça] steals the ball from Gabriel Deck

1st Quarter

5'

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Tomas Satoransky

1st Quarter

5'

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball is going outside.1

1st Quarter

5'

1st personal foul by Jan Vesely [Barça] on Edy Tavares in the fight for a defensive rebound.

1st Quarter

5'

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple

1st Quarter

5'

Jabari Parker Basket [Barça]

1st Quarter

4'

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.

1st Quarter

4'

Tomas Satoransky's triple [Barça]

1st Quarter

4'

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]

1st Quarter

3'

Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]

1st Quarter

3'

Guerschon Yabusele Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

1st Quarter

3'

Jabari Parker [Barça] miss the triple

1st Quarter

3'

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.

1st Quarter

3'

Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.

1st Quarter

2'

Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

1st Quarter

2'

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker

1st Quarter

2'

Gabriel Deck Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

1st Quarter

2'

Oscar Silva [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares

1st Quarter

2'

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.

1st Quarter

1'

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jan Vesely1

1st Quarter

1'

Dzanan Musa's first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Nikola Kalinic

1st Quarter

1'

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid]

1st Quarter

1'

Nikola Kalinic [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.

1st Quarter

0'

The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]

1st Quarter

0'

Jabari Parker Tray [Barça] after a counterattack

1st Quarter

0'

Jabari Parker [Barça] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo

1st Quarter

0'

The ball goes out.

1st Quarter

0'

Jabari Parker [Barça] steals the ball from Guerschon Yabusele

1st Quarter

0'

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.

1st Quarter

0'

Start of the match