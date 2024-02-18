1st Quarter
9'
Triple by Nicolás Laprovittola [Barça]
1st Quarter
8'
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] The triple misses, but Guerschon Yabusele makes a tap-in and manages to score.
1st Quarter
8'
Triple by Nicolás Laprovittola [Barça]
1st Quarter
8'
Nikola Kalinic [Barça] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo
1st Quarter
8'
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Rokas Jokubaitis [Barça]
1st Quarter
7'
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
1st Quarter
7'
Rokas Jokubaitis Tray [Barça]
1st Quarter
7'
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
1st Quarter
7'
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Rokas Jokubaitis
1st Quarter
7'
1st personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] on Nicolás Laprovittola in the fight for a defensive rebound.
1st Quarter
7'
Nikola Kalinic [Barça] the basket fails
1st Quarter
7'
Willy Hernandez [Barça] the hook misses. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
1st Quarter
6'
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Nicolás Laprovittola
1st Quarter
6'
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, defense rebound by Willy Hernangomez
1st Quarter
6'
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
1st Quarter
6'
1st personal foul by Willy Hernangomez [Barça] on Edy Tavares when he pitched for two.
1st Quarter
6'
Offensive rebound by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket
1st Quarter
6'
Tomas Satoransky's first personal foul [Barça] About Gabriel Deck
1st Quarter
6'
Nikola Kalinic [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
1st Quarter
5'
Nicolas Laprovittola [Barça] steals the ball from Gabriel Deck
1st Quarter
5'
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] cuts the pass to Tomas Satoransky
1st Quarter
5'
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball is going outside.
1st Quarter
5'
1st personal foul by Jan Vesely [Barça] on Edy Tavares in the fight for a defensive rebound.
1st Quarter
5'
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple
1st Quarter
5'
Jabari Parker Basket [Barça]
1st Quarter
4'
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.
1st Quarter
4'
Tomas Satoransky's triple [Barça]
1st Quarter
4'
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid]
1st Quarter
3'
Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]
1st Quarter
3'
Guerschon Yabusele Basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
1st Quarter
3'
Jabari Parker [Barça] miss the triple
1st Quarter
3'
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.
1st Quarter
3'
Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.
1st Quarter
2'
Facundo Campazzo Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
1st Quarter
2'
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker
1st Quarter
2'
Gabriel Deck Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
1st Quarter
2'
Oscar Silva [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares
1st Quarter
2'
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Oscar Da Silva.
1st Quarter
1'
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jan Vesely
1st Quarter
1'
Dzanan Musa's first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Nikola Kalinic
1st Quarter
1'
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid]
1st Quarter
1'
Nikola Kalinic [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.
1st Quarter
0'
The ball goes out after a bad pass by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid]
1st Quarter
0'
Jabari Parker Tray [Barça] after a counterattack
1st Quarter
0'
Jabari Parker [Barça] cuts the pass to Facundo Campazzo
1st Quarter
0'
The ball goes out.
1st Quarter
0'
Jabari Parker [Barça] steals the ball from Guerschon Yabusele
1st Quarter
0'
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Guerschon Yabusele.
1st Quarter
0'
Start of the match
