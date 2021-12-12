In addition to the Eredivisie and the denouement in Formula 1, there is also plenty of football on the European fields. In Spain, for example, it is time for the Madrid derby and PSG will take on Monaco. Follow it all live in our match center.
England
• Leicester City – Newcastle United 4-0
• Brighton – Tottenham Hotspur cancelled
• Burnley – West Ham 0-0
• Crystal Palace – Everton 3-1
This is the state of affairs in the Premier League
Germany
• Greuther Furth – Union Berlin 1-0
• Eintracht Frankfurt – Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5-2
This is the state of affairs in the Bundesliga
Spain
• Villarreal – Rayo Vallecano 2-0
• Osasuna – Barcelona 2-2
• 6.30 pm: Real Betis – Real Sociedad
• 9 pm: Real Madrid – Atlético Madrid
This is the state of affairs in La Liga
Belgium
• Antwerp – Standard 2-3
• Union – KV Mechelen 2-0
• 6.30 pm: KAA Gent – KRC Genk
• 9 pm: Club Brugge – Zulte Waregem
This is the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League
Italy
• Torino – Bologna 2-1
• Hellas Verona – Atalanta 1-2
• Sassuolo – Lazio 2-1
• Napoli – Empoli 0-1
• 8.45 pm: Internazionale – Cagliari
This is the state of affairs in Serie A
France
• Lille – Olympique Lyon 0-0
• Stade Rennes – Nice 1-2
• Angers – Clermont Foot 0-1
• Troyes – Bordeaux 1-2
• FC Metz – Lorient 4-1
• Strasbourg – Olympique Marseille 0-2
• 8.45 pm: Paris Saint-Germain – AS Monaco
This is the state of play in Ligue 1
