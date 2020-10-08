Highlights: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital

Son Chirag Paswan tweeted this information, wrote- ‘Miss you Papa’

The body of Ram Vilas Paswan will be taken to Patna, funeral will be done on Saturday

Veterans including President, Prime Minister, CM of Bihar mourn Paswan’s death

Patna

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday night. He was 74 and very ill for the last few days. His son Chirag Paswan tweeted and informed about his death. There is a wave of mourning in the political corridor after Paswan was reported dead. A state mourning has been announced on Friday in his honor and the tricolor will remain half tilted during this time. Read all the major updates so far…

Paswan’s funeral will be done on Saturday

The body of Ram Vilas Paswan will reach Patna at 3 pm today. His body will be brought to the party office from Patna Airport. Currently, there is no program to take the ancestral village. According to the information, he will be cremated at Patna Ghat on Saturday morning. Earlier, the body of Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi will be kept at his residence at 12 Janpath at 10 am for the last darshan.

President expressed grief

President Ramnath Kovind has condoled the death of Paswan. He wrote, ‘The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant voicing the disadvantaged sections and constantly struggling for the marginalized. During the anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji, who learned public service from veterans like Jayaprakash Narayan, emerged as a socialist firebrand. He had a deep association with the public and was always ready for public interest. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. ‘

The Prime Minister said- I have lost a friend and colleague

Condoling the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘There are no words to express sorrow. There is a void created in our country which will probably never be filled. Ram Vilas Paswan’s death is a personal loss. I have lost a friend and colleague who always passionately wanted to make sure that every poor person lives a respectable life. Came up in politics on the strength of hard work and determination. As a youth leader during the Emergency, he opposed autocracy and the attack on our democracy. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, who has made an enduring contribution in various policy areas. It was an unprecedented experience working side by side with him. His interventions during cabinet meetings were always thoughtful and practical. From political intelligence to good governance, he was unique in everything. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.’

Was born in Khagaria, Bihar

All the leaders including the Union Cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister and the Governor mourned the death of Paswan. Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Paswan was selected in the police service but he listened to his heart and entered politics. For the first time in 1969, he was elected MLA on the ticket of the United Socialist Party. He was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and several times won the Hajipur parliamentary seat by winning by a margin of the most votes.