Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Portuguese Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.
The race will start at 2 pm
13.45 – This is the starting grid for Portimao:
|1st Row
|1. Johann Zarco 1: 42.003
Ducati
|2. Joan Mir 1: 42.198
Suzuki
|3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 42.235
Aprilia
|2nd Row
|4. Jack Miller 1: 42.503
Ducati
|5. Fabio Quartararo 1: 42.716
Yamaha
|6. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 42.716
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Marquez 1: 42.903
Honda
|8. Luke Marini 1: 43.179
Ducati
|9. Marc Marquez 1: 43.575
Honda
|4th Row
|10. Pol Espargaró 1: 43.832
Honda
|11. Miguel Oliveira 1: 44.066
KTM
|12. Brad Binder 1: 44.710
KTM
|5th Row
|13. Jorge Martin 1: 45.039
Aprilia
|14. Maverick Viñales 1: 49.332
Aprilia
|15. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 49.639
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 49.695
Yamaha
|17. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 49.889
Honda
|18. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 50.618
Ducati
|7th Row
|19. Franco Morbidelli 1: 50.702
Yamaha
|20. Remy Gardner 1: 50.953
KTM
|21. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 51.308
Aprilia
|8th Row
|22. Darryn Binder 1: 51.639
Yamaha
|23. Alex Rins 1: 52.300
Suzuki
|24. Francis Bagnaia st
Ducati
13.38 – The choice of tires: all will start with the front average and the rear average, with only two exceptions, that of Pol Espargarò (Honda) and Alex Marquez (Honda LCR) with the Hard at the rear.
Some weather forecasts indicate the possibility of rain precisely at 2 pm, the start time of the race.
This is the top 5 of the drivers’ championship:
|1
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|61
|2
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|56
|3
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|50
|4
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|46
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|44
13.36 – Threatening clouds return to the Portimão circuit. It’s not raining at the moment, but the chances of a wet race are rising. Recall that Friday sessions were entirely wet.
Chapter 5 of 2022 ready to unfold! 🔜
Look at those skies 👀#MotoGP | #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/biNoBOffgM
– MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 24, 2022
13.35 – In the morning Warm Up – the only completely dry session of the weekend – the quickest was Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Honda). According to Michelin, the best combination of tires is Medium at the front and Medium at the rear.
13.30 – There will be a defection on the starting grid, that of Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3), declared ineligible to participate due to the hand injury suffered during yesterday’s qualifying. Both Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) – struggling with a problem in his right hand – and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) – with a problem in his right shoulder will be regularly on the grid, albeit painful.
13.20 – There will be 25 laps scheduled for the 24 riders of the MotoGP class at the Autodromo International do Algarve in Portimao. The track is 4.6 km long and consists of 6 left and 9 right curves, and the race will respect the length of 114.8 km. On this track in the three previous editions, one success each for Miguel Oliveira, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo.
