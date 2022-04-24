



[Motomondiale] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Portuguese Grand Prixfifth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The race will start at 2 pm

13.45 – This is the starting grid for Portimao:

1st Row 1. Johann Zarco 1: 42.003

Ducati 2. Joan Mir 1: 42.198

Suzuki 3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 42.235

Aprilia 2nd Row 4. Jack Miller 1: 42.503

Ducati 5. Fabio Quartararo 1: 42.716

Yamaha 6. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 42.716

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Alex Marquez 1: 42.903

Honda 8. Luke Marini 1: 43.179

Ducati 9. Marc Marquez 1: 43.575

Honda 4th Row 10. Pol Espargaró 1: 43.832

Honda 11. Miguel Oliveira 1: 44.066

KTM 12. Brad Binder 1: 44.710

KTM 5th Row 13. Jorge Martin 1: 45.039

Aprilia 14. Maverick Viñales 1: 49.332

Aprilia 15. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 49.639

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 49.695

Yamaha 17. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 49.889

Honda 18. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 50.618

Ducati 7th Row 19. Franco Morbidelli 1: 50.702

Yamaha 20. Remy Gardner 1: 50.953

KTM 21. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 51.308

Aprilia 8th Row 22. Darryn Binder 1: 51.639

Yamaha 23. Alex Rins 1: 52.300

Suzuki 24. Francis Bagnaia st

Ducati

13.38 – The choice of tires: all will start with the front average and the rear average, with only two exceptions, that of Pol Espargarò (Honda) and Alex Marquez (Honda LCR) with the Hard at the rear.

Some weather forecasts indicate the possibility of rain precisely at 2 pm, the start time of the race.

This is the top 5 of the drivers’ championship:

1 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 61 2 Alex Rins Suzuki 56 3 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 50 4 Joan Mir Suzuki 46 5 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 44

13.36 – Threatening clouds return to the Portimão circuit. It’s not raining at the moment, but the chances of a wet race are rising. Recall that Friday sessions were entirely wet.

Chapter 5 of 2022 ready to unfold! 🔜 Look at those skies 👀#MotoGP | #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/biNoBOffgM – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 24, 2022

13.35 – In the morning Warm Up – the only completely dry session of the weekend – the quickest was Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati) and Marc Marquez (Honda). According to Michelin, the best combination of tires is Medium at the front and Medium at the rear.

13.30 – There will be a defection on the starting grid, that of Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3), declared ineligible to participate due to the hand injury suffered during yesterday’s qualifying. Both Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) – struggling with a problem in his right hand – and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) – with a problem in his right shoulder will be regularly on the grid, albeit painful.

13.20 – There will be 25 laps scheduled for the 24 riders of the MotoGP class at the Autodromo International do Algarve in Portimao. The track is 4.6 km long and consists of 6 left and 9 right curves, and the race will respect the length of 114.8 km. On this track in the three previous editions, one success each for Miguel Oliveira, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo.