



[Motomondiale] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of French Grand Prixseventh race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The race will start at 2 pm

13.45 – Some difficulties for Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the deployment lap on the starting grid.

Last market hour, source Sky Italy, Jack Miller would be very close to leaving Ducati to join KTM. Raul Fernandez would make room for him. It is not yet clear whether the Australian would switch to KTM in 2023 to be one of the two centaurs of the factory team or of Tech3 customers.

Some early drama! 😮@ FrankyMorbido12 has taken a trip through the gravel trap on the sighting lap! 💨#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WS2b5ogUNe – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) May 15, 2022

13.40 – The choice of tires of the drivers for the race. Everyone opted for the Soft at the rear. At the front mixed choice: the poleman Bagnaia (Ducati) and his teammate Miller (Ducati) have decided to use the Soft, the pursuers Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) all with the Media. Double Soft, like the factory Ducati, also for Joan Mir and Alex Rins’ Suzuki and for Marc Marquez (Honda).

13.35 – This is the top 5 of the MotoGP riders world championship. Leading the way is the reigning world champion, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 89 2 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 82 3 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 69 4 Alex Rins Suzuki 69 5 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 56

13.32 – Weather update: after a brief appearance in Moto3 which caused a red flag, the rain has not appeared at Le Mans anymore. The sky is now blue, veiled by some clouds. A dry race is therefore expected.

Don’t think it will rain … pic.twitter.com/jQFDruce8m – Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) May 15, 2022

13.30 – Below is the starting grid of the race that will start in exactly thirty minutes:

1st Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Miller (Ducati), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia);

2nd Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Rins (Suzuki);

3rd Row: Mir (Suzuki), Martin (Ducati Pramac), Zarco (Ducati Pramac);

4th Row: Marc Marquez (Honda), Pol Espargarò (Honda), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

5th Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Vinales (Aprilia), Marini (Ducati VR46);

6th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Brad Binder (KTM), Oliveira (KTM);

7th Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU), Alex Marquez (Honda LCR);

Row 8: Gardner (KTM Tech3), Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU), Fernandez (KTM Tech3).

13.20 – The Le Mans track hosts the seventh race of the MotoGP season, on the Bugatti circuit, partially obtained from the legendary 24 Hours course. The centaurs of the premier class are called to complete a total of 27 laps, equal to a total of 113 km. Each lap is 4.2km long and consists of 5 left and 9 right turns, with the main straight 674 meters long. In the past five victories for Jorge Lorenzo, three for Marc Marquez. Among the other drivers currently on the grid, apart from the Spanish champion, a success also for Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller.