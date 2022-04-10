[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Grand Prix of the Americasfourth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.
The race will start at 20
19.40 – Drivers on the track to get to the starting grid. Great expectations for a race that promises to be very balanced. Obviously, however, the focus is all on the patrol of five Ducatis opening the grid.
19.35 – This the complete classification of the round played in the American morning.
19.30 – In the Warm Up the fastest were Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR). Poleman Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) finished 11th, Marc Marquez (Honda) 8th.
This is the starting grid for the GP of the Americas:
|1st Row
|1. Jorge Martin 2: 02.039
Ducati
|2. Jack Miller 2: 02.042
Ducati
|3. Francis Bagnaia 2: 02.167
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Johann Zarco 2: 02.570
Ducati
|5. Aeneas Bastianini 2: 02.578
Ducati
|6. Fabio Quartararo 2: 02.634
Yamaha
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins 2: 02.694
Suzuki
|8. Joan Mir 2: 02.947
Suzuki
|9. Marc Marquez 2: 03.038
Honda
|4th Row
|10. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.054
Honda
|11. Luke Marini 2: 03.059
Ducati
|12. Pol Espargaró 2: 03.096
Honda
|5th Row
|13. Aleix Espargaró 2: 02.922
Aprilia
|14. Maverick Viñales 2: 03.121
Aprilia
|15. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 03.133
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Marco Bezzecchi 2: 03.328
Ducati
|17. Brad Binder 2: 03.467
KTM
|18. Fabio By Giannantonio 2: 03.576
Ducati
|7th Row
|19. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.579
Yamaha
|20. Miguel Oliveira 2: 03.983
KTM
|21. Raul Fernandez 2: 04.140
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Remy Gardner 2: 04.185
KTM
|23. Alex Marquez 2: 04.229
Honda
|24. Darryn Binder 2: 04.646
Yamaha
19.15 – Born from the lines drawn by Hermann Tilke, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin has entered the MotoGP calendar since 2013. The track is 5.513 km long and includes 11 left and 9 right corners, the main straight is 1.2 km. MotoGP riders will have to complete a total of 20 laps, equal to 110.3 km. There are only two winners in Texas, namely Marc Marquez 7 times and Alex Rins, on one occasion. Last year Marc Marquez (Honda) climbed the top step of the podium, ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati).
