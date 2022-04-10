[Motomondiale] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it passionate about MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of Grand Prix of the Americasfourth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

The race will start at 20

19.40 – Drivers on the track to get to the starting grid. Great expectations for a race that promises to be very balanced. Obviously, however, the focus is all on the patrol of five Ducatis opening the grid.

19.35 – This the complete classification of the round played in the American morning.

19.30 – In the Warm Up the fastest were Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR). Poleman Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) finished 11th, Marc Marquez (Honda) 8th.

This is the starting grid for the GP of the Americas:

1st Row 1. Jorge Martin 2: 02.039

Ducati 2. Jack Miller 2: 02.042

Ducati 3. Francis Bagnaia 2: 02.167

Ducati 2nd Row 4. Johann Zarco 2: 02.570

Ducati 5. Aeneas Bastianini 2: 02.578

Ducati 6. Fabio Quartararo 2: 02.634

Yamaha 3rd Row 7. Alex Rins 2: 02.694

Suzuki 8. Joan Mir 2: 02.947

Suzuki 9. Marc Marquez 2: 03.038

Honda 4th Row 10. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.054

Honda 11. Luke Marini 2: 03.059

Ducati 12. Pol Espargaró 2: 03.096

Honda 5th Row 13. Aleix Espargaró 2: 02.922

Aprilia 14. Maverick Viñales 2: 03.121

Aprilia 15. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 03.133

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Marco Bezzecchi 2: 03.328

Ducati 17. Brad Binder 2: 03.467

KTM 18. Fabio By Giannantonio 2: 03.576

Ducati 7th Row 19. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.579

Yamaha 20. Miguel Oliveira 2: 03.983

KTM 21. Raul Fernandez 2: 04.140

KTM 8th Row 22. Remy Gardner 2: 04.185

KTM 23. Alex Marquez 2: 04.229

Honda 24. Darryn Binder 2: 04.646

Yamaha

19.15 – Born from the lines drawn by Hermann Tilke, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin has entered the MotoGP calendar since 2013. The track is 5.513 km long and includes 11 left and 9 right corners, the main straight is 1.2 km. MotoGP riders will have to complete a total of 20 laps, equal to 110.3 km. There are only two winners in Texas, namely Marc Marquez 7 times and Alex Rins, on one occasion. Last year Marc Marquez (Honda) climbed the top step of the podium, ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati).