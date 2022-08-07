



MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the twelfth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

• Race starts at 2pm

• There will be 24 riders at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix. The only absent is Marc Marquez (Honda), due to the after-effects of the fourth surgery on his right arm, which will be replaced by test driver Stefan Bradl. The Warm Up took place in the morning, with Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) prevailing, ahead of Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Joan Mir (Suzuki). Fifteenth was poleman Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac). Regularly on the track Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), sore but ready to race despite the heel injury he suffered in Saturday’s FP4.

This is the top 10 of the world ranking:

1. Quartararo 172

2. Aleix Espargarò 151

3. Zarco 114

4. Bagnaia 106

5. Bastianini 105

6. Brad Binder 93

7. Miller 91

8. Mir 77

9. Rins 75

10. Oliveira 71.

• At 2 pm the start of the British GP, this is the starting grid:

1st Row: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Vinales (Aprilia), Miller (Ducati)

2nd Row: Quartararo * (Yamaha), Bagnaia (Ducati), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

3rd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac)

4th Row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Rins (Suzuki), Mir (Suzuki)

5th Row: Oliveira (KTM), Brad Binder (KTM), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

6th Row: Gardner (KTM Tech3), Alex Marquez (Honda LCR), Pol Espargarò (Honda)

7th Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Bradl (Honda)

Row 8: Fernandez (KTM Tech3), Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU), Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU).

* Will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty for the accident caused in Assen.

• The historic Silverstone track will host the twelfth stage of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. There will be 20 laps to complete for the protagonists of the premier class, for a total of 118 km. The circuit consists of 18 corners, eight of which are left and ten right. The main straight is 770 meters long. The record holder of victories on this track is Jorge Lorenzo with 3 wins, while among the riders currently on the grid a victory for Maverick Vinales in 2016, Andrea Dovizioso in 2017, Alex Rins in 2019 and Fabio Quartararo in 2021. Last year to win therefore it was the Frenchman of Yamaha, who preceded Rins by almost three seconds and Aleix Espargarò by four.