



MotoGP – Good night dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct report of the Warm Up and the Australian Grand Prix in Phillip Island, eighteenth race of the 2022 world championship in the premier class.

These are the times of the Sunday sessions: Warm Up 0.40-1.00 / Race 5.00

• Warm Up starts at 00.40

00.00 – First update regarding the weather: it rained on Phillip Island night, but this morning the sun is shining and the sky is blue. The track is wet for the Warm Up of the lower classes.

• 24 riders will be at the start of the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR), injured in his hand, will again be absent, in place of him again Tetsuta Nagashima. Joan Mir (Suzuki) returns after four stop races.

• This is the top 10 of the world ranking:

1. Quartararo 219

2. Bagnaia 217

3. Aleix Espargarò 199

4. Bastianini 180

5. Miller 179

6. Brad Binder 154

7. Zarco 151

8. Oliveira 131

9. Martin 126

10. Vinales 122.

• At 5 am the start of the Australian Grand Prix, this is the starting grid:

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Marc Marquez (Honda), Bagnaia (Ducati)

2nd Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Quartararo (Yamaha), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac)

3rd Row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Miller (Ducati), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

4th Row: Rins (Suzuki), Alex Marquez (Honda LCR), Vinales (Aprilia)

5th Row: Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Pol Espargarò (Honda), Mir (Suzuki)

6th Row: Brad Binder (KTM), Crutchlow (Yamaha WithU), Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU)

7th Row: Gardner (KTM Tech3), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Fernandez (KTM Tech3)

Row 8: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Nagashima (Honda LCR), Oliveira (KTM) *.

* Relegation of 3 positions for impeding, will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty in the race.

• The evocative track of Phillip Island, in Australia, will host the eighteenth stage of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. There will be 27 laps to complete for the protagonists of the premier class, covering a total of 120.1 km. The circuit consists of 12 curves, 7 of which to the left and 5 to the right. The main straight is 900 meters long. Two Phillip Island record holders, one is Casey Stoner, capable of winning 6 consecutive editions of the home race between 2007 and 2012, the other is Valentino Rossi, with successes in a row from 2001 to 2005 and one in 2014. Between active drivers Marc Marquez has climbed the top step of the podium on three occasions (2015, 2017 and 2019), a win for Cal Crutchlow (2016) and Maverick Vinales (2018). In the minor classes they can boast victories in Australia in Moto2 Brad Binder (twice), Miguel Oliveira, Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales, Pol Espargarò (twice); in Moto3 Joan Mir, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Marc Marquez. The last race held at Phillip Island in 2019 – before the cancellation of the following years due to Covid-19 – saw the victory of Marc Marquez (Honda), ahead of Cal Crutchlow (Honda LCR) and Jack Miller ( Ducati Pramac).