Not only the Eredivisie has started tonight, the ball will also roll again in many top foreign competitions. Follow here the standings of the duels in Belgium, Germany, England and France, with the focus mainly on the Dutch-tinged Bayern Munich, which is hunting for the victory against Europe without Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Ryan Gravenbergh. League winner Eintracht Frankfürt. The quartet starts on the couch. The Kitchen Champion Division also starts again tonight.

#LIVE #Quartet #Dutch #start #bench #start #Bayern #immediately #problems #Dirk #Kuyt #ADO