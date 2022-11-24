LIVE | Qatar World Cup 2022: Spain gave class; Japan surprises

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
November 23, 2022, 07:02 PM
The first Soccer World Cup on Arab soil it is a reality. With the match between Qatar and Ecuador, a new contest began in which soccer will seek to save the Cup.Follow the minute by minute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup here.
Spain sank Costa Rica 7-0 this Wednesday, with a brace from Ferran Torres, at the start of the Qatar World Cup at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha to lead group E. The reds barely needed twenty minutes to get the match back on track with goals from Dani Olmo (11) and Marco Asensio (21), followed by two goals from Ferran Torres, the first from a penalty (31, 53), and goals from Gavi (73), Carlos Soler (89 ) and Álvaro Morata (90+1).
Japan surprises Germany
Japan signed a comeback for history by defeating Germany 2-1, this Wednesday at the Khalifa stadium in Doha, in the entry into the fray of both teams in the World Cup in Qatar, one day after Argentina fell by the same result against Saudi Arabia. The first day of group E concluded with the spectacular 7-0 victory of Spain over Costa Rica. On the second date, La Roja plays against Germany and the ‘Ticos’ against
Japan.
Messi debuts in the World Cup
The Netherlands and England win their debut
On the one hand, a contender for the title for half a century and absent from Russia-2018 as the Netherlands debuts against a Senegal that is still mourning the loss of Sadio Mané due to injury. La Naranja opens to close the first date of Group A. Group B also begins with the matches England-Iran and the US vs. Wales. (Second act in the World Cup in Qatar: the high-voltage matches begin)
Ecuador added the first three points in the World Cup
Qatar by defeating the host team in the opening match with two goals from its captain Enner Valencia (0-2), which showed nervousness in its first match in a World Cup. The team led by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro was far superior to the locals, coached by the Spanish Félix Sánchez, who are the team with the third worst ranking in the World Cup.
Ecuador and Qatar play the opening match
Belgium held its first public training session in Qatar this Sunday without its star scorer Romelu
Lukaku, who will miss the first two group games and would reappear, in the best of cases, in the last duel of the key, against Croatia. (Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s headache)
Benzema misses the World Cup
French striker Karim Benzema will not play in the World Cup in Qatar after suffering a muscle tear during training this Saturday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said. The player had to leave the training session in which, for the first time since he concentrated with France, he had exercised with the rest of his teammates
(In detail: Karim Benzema will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to ‘Le Parisien’).
Karim Benzema, who withdrew injured this Saturday from group training with the French team, will undergo medical examinations throughout the afternoon to determine the nature and severity of his injury, a source close to the team told AFP. Frenchman, who makes his World Cup debut on Tuesday against Australia.
(In detail: Karim Benzema is injured and could miss the entire World Cup, according to the press).
Fifa executive comes out as gay in Doha
Infantino defends the World Cup and condemns the ‘double standards’ of the West
The Portuguese team, led by its captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is going to play his fifth World Cup, arrived in Doha on the night of Friday to Saturday, less than 48 hours before the start of the tournament.
Luis Enrique debuts as ‘stramer’
A loose, natural Luis Enrique Martínez, showing what he is like behind closed doors, he made his first direct as a ‘streamer’, with audience peaks that caressed 200,000 followers and with a sense of humor, he admitted that he likes the nickname ‘Luis Padrique’ and greeted former soccer player Mauro Tassotti, who broke his nose in the 1994 World Cup in the United States. (Luis Enrique makes his debut as a ‘streamer’: he will dye his hair if he wins the World Cup)
Belgium sows doubts in friendly
One of the teams that gave a lot to talk about in Russia 2018 was Belgium, which retains a good part of that base. Now, however, it leaves doubts after falling 2-1 against Egypt in a friendly duel prior to the World Cup. Goals from Mohamad and Trezeguet (with an Openda discount) left Roberto Martínez’s team in a bad light. The worrying note: Hazard was seen as far from his level and, as at Real Madrid, he was harshly criticized. The Belgian team also looked very weak in defense.
France, in suspense for Benzema
The Ballon d’Or winner does differentiated training four days after the opening of France against Australia. Rabiot affirmed in a press conference that they are confident in his recovery and that if he is not ready for that first game he will be ready for the second.
The FC Barcelona player, Alejandro Balde, is the replacement for José Luis Gaya, who failed to recover from a blow he suffered in the ankle during training. He will return to his country, while the new one on the list will join the concentration in Doha in the next few hours.
