Back to top

2

For his part, Manu González is beginning to threaten the first position held by Alonso López since the beginning of the race.

2

Arón Canet is reacting and the Valencian now moves to 4th position after overtaking Albert Arenas.

2

Let us remember that Fermín Aldeguer won this Qatar Grand Prix last year, in one of those four consecutive victories with which he closed the 2023 season.

1

Difficulties also for Fermín Aldeguer!!! The Murcian driver falls to 13th position, making this first race of the season difficult for him.

1

FIRST POSITION FOR ALONSO LÓPEZ!!! And problems for Arón Canet… the driver on pole has fallen to 7th position.

We will also be very attentive to the start of the season for Jaume Masiá, who is active this year in the intermediate category after having won the Moto3 title last year. The driver from Algemesí starts the race today in 22nd position.

Alonso López is competing in his third season in Moto2 and is another of the riders called to fight for the title, although to do so he must improve his consistency throughout the season and, after achieving three podiums in the first five races in 2023, Then he went downhill until he finished in 7th position overall in the drivers' classification.

This is Arón Canet's 8th pole in Moto2 and today he will try to get his first victory in the intermediate category. The Valencian rider has been on the podium up to 20 times in Moto2 without achieving any victory so far, being the rider who has done so the most times in the history of this category without winning.

Arón Canet starts today from pole and it is Alonso López who starts in second place. For his part, Albert Arenas will start the race in third position. Arbolino starts in 5th position, while Fermín Aldeguer starts in 7th position.

Aldeguer will have to come back, however, if he wants to secure a competitive position in this first round of the season and starts today from 8th place.

Fermín Aldeguer was the great dominator in Moto2 in the last stretch of last season and has just won the last four races of the season consecutively and finished on the podium in the last six, knocking down the door and making his name start to spread. sound strongly regarding its possible incorporation into MotoGP, although it seems that this jump has been postponed until 2025.

Fermín Aldeguer starts as the top favorite to win the title, although there are other drivers who can challenge him such as Arón Canet, Alonso López or Tony Arbolino.

After David Alonso's victory in Moto3, in the first race of the 2024 season, we are now focusing on everything that may happen in a few moments in the intermediate category test.

Good afternoon !! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Moto2 race of the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix, the first test of the 2024 season. Ready? We begin…

Good afternoon !! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix, the first round of the 2024 season. Are you ready? We begin…