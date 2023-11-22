Geert Wilders’ PVV is the big winner of the House of Representatives elections. The party wins 36 seats after counting almost thirty percent of the votes. The two major competitors, GroenLinks-PvdA and VVD, finish well behind.

Wilders hopes that other parties will ‘jump over their shadow’ and want to join him in a government. Both Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC and Dilan Yesilgöz’s VVD seem to keep the door open for cooperation with the PVV. Don’t miss anything from the results evening and night in our live blog.