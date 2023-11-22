Geert Wilders’ PVV is the big winner of the House of Representatives elections. According to the preliminary forecast, the party will win 36 seats after counting almost a third of the votes. That is one seat more than predicted in the exit poll. The two major competitors, GroenLinks-PvdA and VVD, finish well behind. Wilders hopes that other parties will ‘jump over their shadow’ and want to join him in a government. Both Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC and Dilan Yesilgöz’s VVD seem to keep the door open for cooperation with the PVV. Don’t miss anything from the results evening in our live blog.

