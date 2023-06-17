– NATO is working on one new council that puts Ukraine on an equal footing with allies. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hopes that President Volodymyr Zelensky will join a meeting on the matter next month in Vilnius (Lithuania).

– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has Ukraine and Russia called on to ease their tensions. He did this on Friday after an attempt to mediate with other African leaders in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the Ukrainian peace initiative, based on a full Russian withdrawal.