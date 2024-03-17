Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that a conflict between Russia and NATO is just one step away from World War III. “But I don't think anyone is looking forward to that,” he said. Putin won Sunday's elections with at least 87 percent of the votes. There is criticism of his profit from all over the world. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #Putin #warns #conflict #NATO #brings #World #War #closer