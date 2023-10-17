It is no secret that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is progressing poorly. But criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky is rarely expressed. A former Ukrainian presidential adviser has now called Ukraine’s stalled counter-offensive a “disaster” and accused the Ukrainian president of making strategic mistakes. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.
#LIVE #Putin #strengthens #close #ties #China #visit #Jinping
Election fraud case: Judge prohibits Trump from verbal attacks
DFormer US President Donald Trump is banned from making certain public statements in view of the proceedings against him for...