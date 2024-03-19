The foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries support a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borell, said this late on Monday evening after a meeting of ministers. “I'm not saying it was decided unanimously, but there was strong agreement,” Borell said. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #Putin #addresses #Russians #Moscow #39The #people #Crimea #pride39