Coppa Italia (return semifinals) Internazionale was the first team to qualify for the final of the Italian Cup yesterday. Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries play in the final against Juventus or Fiorentina after AC Milan were settled in the semi-final. Juventus won the first game 0-1 against Fiorentina. Will Matthijs de Ligt and associates finish it at home tonight?

Will Paris Saint-Germain regain the French title tonight? After Lille took the championship last year, it will be ‘normal’ again this year PSG. The lead is in fact fifteen points over Olympique Marseille with only six games to go. The title can already be taken tonight if PSG beat Angers and Olympique Marseille forfeit points at home against FC Nantes. If Olympique Marseille loses, PSG will even have enough with one point. Lionel Messi and Neymar are missing.

league 1

AS Monaco – OGC Nice 1-0

FC Lorient – FC Metz 1-0

Girondins de Bordeaux – Saint Etienne 2-2

Stade de Reims – Lille 2-1

Troyes – Clermont Foot 0-1

9 p.m.: Angers – Paris Saint-Germain

9 pm: Olympique Marseille – FC Nantes

9 pm: Lens – Montpellier

9 pm: Strasbourg – Stade Rennais

9 p.m.: Stade Brest – Olympique Lyon