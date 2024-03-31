Thousands of Israelis have once again taken to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies. The opponents of his policy want to demonstrate again on Sunday and in the coming days. They demand his resignation, new elections and the release of the hostages. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Gaza: WHO denounces attack on Al-Aqsa hospital; Truce negotiations continue without progress
This Sunday, March 31, a new round of negotiations began to achieve a truce in Gaza, attended by an Israeli...
