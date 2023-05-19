Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 19 May 2023, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday 19 May, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Guest of the episode, the new David di Donatello winner actor Fabrizio Gifuni, with whom we will talk about current events and his leading role in Marco Bellocchio’s latest film. For the report of the week Diego Bianchi – while he was in the Chamber where discussions were underway regarding the bridge over the strait – as soon as the dramatic news arrived he ran to the areas heavily affected by the floods to tell the story of the destruction caused by the intense rains of these days.

During the evening, Andrea Pennacchi will propose his new and exclusive monologue. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space, as always, also for Makkox’s satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 19 May 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.