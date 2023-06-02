Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 2 June 2023, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday June 2, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

The most famous drag queens in Italy, Karma B, are back in the studio with their new performance. For this week’s report Diego Bianchi returns to the flooded areas – specifically in Conselice – the municipality where there were some neighborhoods where the water stagnated and vaccines were forced to protect the population from the risk of infectious diseases. Diego Bianchi documented the whole situation and spoke to the mayor.

During the evening, an unprecedented live performance by Andrea Pennacchi, while the British group Enter Shikari will be the musical guest. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space, as always, also for Makkox’s satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 2 June 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.