Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 27 January 2022, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday 27 January, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

These days are the seventh anniversary of the death of Giulio Regeni: parents, Paola and Claudio will be connected live to renew their appeal to the truth. The journalist and writer Paolo Giordano will be a guest in the studio for the first time, with whom various current issues will be addressed. Andrea Pennacchi returns to the studio with his unpublished monologue, while the singer Tahnee Rodriguez will take the stage of Propaganda Live for great music.

Among the topics covered tonight, space for the inevitable reportage by Diego Bianchi who this week was in the Salerno area, between Pagani and Scafati, an area crushed by environmental problems and the Camorra. At the center of the report, the clashes between fans that took place last Sunday in Pagani and the pollution and flooding caused by the Sarno river. Diego also interviewed Annamaria Torre, daughter of the mayor of Pagani Marcello Torre, killed by the Camorra in 1980.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 27 January 2022 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.