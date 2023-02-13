Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Monday 13 February 2023, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Monday February 13th, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

Today’s appointment will focus exclusively on the elections in Lazio and Lombardy. Unlike the traditional format, Propaganda Live will not present any international reports but will follow the count live. With the polls closing at 3 pm, it is probable that the final results will arrive during the episode, which will not end before 1 am to make room for the news. The conductor Zoro will be able to comment on the results of the vote and the scenarios for the various alignments in the two regions, without neglecting the turnout percentage. It will also be possible to hear the voices of the protagonists and candidates thanks to the correspondents on the field. In the studio instead, for the hot comments, there will be Andrea Purgatori and Marianna Aprile.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Monday 13 February 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.