Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 20 December 2022, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday 20 December, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

The writer and sociologist Nando dalla Chiesa will be a guest – to comment on the week’s news of the arrest after 30 years on the run of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. In the first reportage of the year, Diego Bianchi goes to meet Simone Ficicchia, a Last Generation activist for whom the Pavia Police Headquarters has requested special surveillance.

Simone is a 20-year-old environmental activist, among the actions he has carried out in recent months there are traffic blocks and the soiling of works of art. Return to the studio of Valerio Aprea with his unpublished monologue, while a new contribution by Andrea Pennacchi will not be missing.

Great music is also back with the presence on the stage of Propaganda Live by Planet Funk. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space as always also for the satire of Makkox and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The regular cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.