Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 28 April 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday 28 April, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

New appointment, full of guests and surprises, with the program of Diego Bianchi. In the studio the singer Diodato, who will present his new album and will talk to us – among other things – about May 1 in Taranto, of which he is artistic director. Sabina Guzzanti’s welcome return to Propaganda, who will perform an unpublished monologue by her. In Diego Bianchi’s report of the week, April 25th is celebrated. Diego was present at President Mattarella’s homage at the altar of the fatherland, then he went to Fiesole to the Casa del Popolo for a lunch in solidarity with the workers of the GKN and in the afternoon he went to Gattarico to celebrate the liberation at Casa Cervi. During the expected video by Andrea Pennacchi, while the English musician Aaron Taylor will also be the protagonist on the stage of Propaganda Live. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space, as always, also for Makkox’s satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The regular cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 28 April 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.