Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 21 April 2023, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday, April 21, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, for the first time, the actress Margherita Buy will be a guest, who will present, among other things, the latest film by Nanni Moretti in which she stars, “Il sol dell’avvenire”. Migrant emergency: the admiral – former coast guard spokesman – Vittorio Alessandro was present. For the report of the week, Diego Bianchi focused on the politics and activities of the Senate and the Chamber in recent days, first following the discussion on the Cutro decree and the question time with ministers Salvini and Piantedosi on immigration and emergency issues. During the episode, a new highly anticipated live performance by Andrea Pennacchi, while the musical guest will be the singer-songwriter Vinicio Capossela. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space, as always, also for Makkox’s satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week. In particular, the performance of the musician Ciccio Merolla who is depopulating with his single “Malatia”.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The regular cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 21 April 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.