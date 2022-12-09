Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming

Live propagandathe satirical political talk hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns tonight, Friday 9 December 2022, at 21.15 on La7. As always, there is great curiosity about the advances on guests and services on the bet. What will tonight’s new episode, Friday 9 December, offer? Which guests will be taking the stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

Super guest of this episode is Francesco Guccini, who talks about his 55-year career, and will present his new album Canzoni da intorto, which arrives ten years after his last album. And again the cartoonist, illustrator and director Gipi, born Gianni Pacinotti, who returns to video after a long time. An art that is characterized by the synthesis between adventure and realism of both news and personal experience. As for tonight’s report from Propaganda Live, Diego Bianchi will once again guide us through a particular social journey that recounts the 2022 World Cup event in Qatar. But there will be no shortage of testimonies and images documenting the political news of the week, ie the announcement of Elly Schlein’s candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

Francesca Mannocchi instead takes us to Somalia, among the thousands of thirsty and hungry displaced people due to the drought. The journalist visited Baidoa, the epicenter of the food and climate crisis, a city where hundreds of thousands of people have arrived in recent months, forced to flee drought and the terrorist threat of al Shaabab. And again a new monologue by Andrea Pennacchi and a particular musical tribute by Margherita Vicario. In the studio the regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. Great space, as always, also for Makkox’s satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program sees the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the journalist of La Stampa Francesca Schianchi, the journalist of La7 Paolo Celata and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniel Tittarelli. Among the recurring guests, we also find the correspondent in Italy of Die Welt Constanze Reuscher and Memo Remigi.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to important problems.

There social media top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and sorts them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: this is the projection of videos, travels and investigations made by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

The Makkox Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 9 December 2022 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast on La7. The channel is available unencrypted on button 7 of the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also review the episodes on demand.