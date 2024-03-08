Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe political satirical talk show hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns this evening, Friday 8 March 2024, at 9.15pm on La7. As always there is great curiosity about them previews about guests and services on the episode. What will tonight's new episode, Friday 8 March, offer? Who will be the guests who will go on stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let's find out together.

Previews and guests

In the studio, director Paolo Virzì will present his latest film Unaltro ferragosto and will talk about how he has seen Italy change in recent decades, from his film Ferie d'agosto. The winner of Sanremo 2024 Angelina Mango will perform as musical guest on the Propaganda Live stage. We will also talk about the situation in Palestine: the Gaza aid worker Amal Khayal will be in touch for the latest updates. In his new reportage by Diego Bianchi he met Delia Buonomo in Ventimiglia, who for years welcomed passing migrants in her Bar Hobbit, now closed. The bar had long been a meeting place and refuge for hundreds of migrants, who had nicknamed Delia Mamma Africa.

During the evening, Sabina Guzzanti returns live, while there will be monologues by Valerio Aprea and Andrea Pennacchi. Also in the studio are regular guests Francesca Schianchi, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata. As always, there is also plenty of space for Makkox's satire and the Social Top Ten with the main and most curious news of the week.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program includes the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the La Stampa journalist Francesca Schianchi, the La7 journalist Paolo Celata, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniele Tittarelli.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox's tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and orders them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: these are the screening of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

Makkox's Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today's episode – Friday 8 March 2024 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program airs on La7. The channel is available free-to-air on button 7 on the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also rewatch episodes on demand.