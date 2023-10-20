Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe political satirical talk show hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns this evening, Friday 20 October 2023, at 9.15pm on La7. As always there is great curiosity about them previews about guests and services on the episode. What will the new episode offer tonight, Friday 20 October? Who will be the guests who will go on stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

Current affairs, politics, the reporting of events, the conflict between Israel and Palestine, reports, connections and many guests: these are the themes at the center of the new event Live propaganda. He will be a guest connected from Tel Aviv Francesca Mannocchiwhile the journalist will be present in the studio Aldo Cazzullo. There will be no shortage of monologues by Sabina Guzzanti And Andrea Pennacchiand the young rapper will perform for the music Lina Simons.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program includes the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the La Stampa journalist Francesca Schianchi, the La7 journalist Paolo Celata, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniele Tittarelli.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and orders them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: these are the screening of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

Makkox’s Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 20 October 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program airs on La7. The channel is available free-to-air on button 7 on the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also watch episodes again on demand.