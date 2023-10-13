Live propaganda: previews, guests and streaming on La7

Live propagandathe political satirical talk show hosted by Diego Bianchi, aka Zoro, returns this evening, Friday 13 October 2023, at 9.15pm on La7. As always there is great curiosity about them previews about guests and services on the episode. What will the new episode offer tonight, Friday 13 October? Who will be the guests who will go on stage to be interviewed by Zoro? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

During the episode, which will focus on current affairs, they will intervene Gad Lerner, Francesca Mannocchi, Kasia Smutniak and Andrea Pennacchiwhile the Malian singer will perform for music Inna Modja.

The regular guests of Propaganda live

The fixed cast of the program includes the presence of the cartoonist Makkox, the La Stampa journalist Francesca Schianchi, the La7 journalist Paolo Celata, Filippo Ceccarelli, Constanze Reuscher and the band formed by Roberto Angelini, Giovanni Di Cosimo, Fabio Rondanini, Gabriele Lazzarotti, Daniele “Coffee” Rossi and Daniele Tittarelli.

The moments of Propaganda Live

Makkox’s tutorial: it is an animated comic story in which Makkox proposes solutions, often bizarre, to major problems.

There social top ten: collects content from the web, mainly from social channels and orders them in descending order from tenth to first position on a comedy scale.

Investigations and reports: these are the screening of videos, travels and investigations carried out by Diego and Pierfrancesco.

Makkox’s Cartoon: broadcast at the end of each episode. Marco Dambrosio presents his animated comic, often concerning a current topic already addressed during the broadcast.

Streaming propaganda

Where to see today’s episode – Friday 13 October 2023 – of Propaganda live on live TV and live streaming? The program airs on La7. The channel is available free-to-air on button 7 on the remote control. Propaganda Live broadcasts are available in streaming on the website www.la7.it. You can also rewatch episodes on demand.