Interview Miedema and Mead about the emotional start of their relationship, being famous and the World Cup: ‘People sometimes have no boundaries’

Vivianne Miedema (26) and Beth Mead (28), the star of the England team during the European Championship, are teammates at Arsenal and lovers. Bizarrely, they tore their cruciate ligaments in quick succession and are rehabilitating together. Visiting London for a story of intense grief after the death of Mead’s mother, support and their fame.