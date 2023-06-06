The Javeriana University, in Bogotá, hosts the forum on Tuesday morning The impact of misinformation in the digital age. The event, organized by PRISA Media (the publishing company of EL PAÍS), addresses the challenges that digitization presents to journalism and society as a whole. Noted journalists, academics, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and the Minister of Information Technology and Communications of Colombia, Mauricio Lizcano, participate.

The day will begin at 8.30 with words from the rector, Luis Fernando Múnera; directors of PRISA Media, Felipe Cabrales and Fernando Carrillo; and the president of the board of directors of Ecopetrol, Saúl Kattán. Later, the editorial director of PRISA Media in Colombia, Roberto Pombo, will interview Ricardo de Querol, deputy director of EL PAÍS and author of the great fragmentation (Arpa), a book that analyzes the effects on daily life of digital transformation.

The debate will be divided into two panels. Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of EL PAÍS America, will moderate The challenges for journalism in the digital agewhich will include interventions by the general editor of the empty chair, Daniel Pacheco; the coordinator of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press (FLIP), Jonathan Bock; the director of the Javeriana Master’s in Journalism, Gina Morelo; and the consultant Diego Santos. Later, the journalist from W Radio Rosario Gómez will talk in Ethical challenges in globalization with the president of Telefónica Movistar Colombia, Fabián Hernández; the manager of climate action and biodiversity of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Alicia Montalvo; the director of Southern Affairs (ADS), Matías Bianchi; and Minister Lizcano.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.