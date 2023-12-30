Israel-Hamas warIsrael is currently fighting “on all fronts” in a war that will take “many months” before victory is achieved. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this on television on Saturday. And the Palestinian Liberation Front, a militant group in the Gaza Strip, says an Israeli bombardment killed a hostage. It is said to be an Israeli soldier. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
