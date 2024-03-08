Jean Paul Prates will present information about the performance of the oil company, which earned R$188.3 billion in 2023

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, speaks this Friday (March 8, 2024) to journalists about the company's results in 2023. The oil company announced on Thursday (March 7) that it recorded a net profit of R$ 124.6 billion in 2023 – the 2nd largest of the company's history. The amount is 33.8% lower than that reported in 2022, when the company had profited R$188.3 billion. Here's the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the speech live to journalists.

Watch: