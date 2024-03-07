US President Joe Biden faces his most complex State of the Union speech this Thursday, in the middle of an election year, with the one who will seek to convince potential voters why they should bet on him in the November presidential elections, at his lowest moment of popularity. The speech is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

After this week's Super Tuesday, when fifteen states held primary elections, Biden has 1,568 of the 1,968 delegates (according to the network's count ABC News) with which the nomination will be guaranteed, so In the coming days the president will mathematically confirm that he will run for re-election on November 5.

Weighted down by the president's 81 years, Biden's popularity is at its lowest hours. According to a survey published a few days ago by the New York Times/Siena College, The president is four points behind his likely Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump..

The State of the Union is the president's highest-profile annual address and is televised and followed by millions of citizens. It will take place at 9 pm this Thursday.

“It's going to be an incredibly important moment for him.”White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday, recalling that the president is “eager” to talk “about the achievements” of the last three years and the vision he has for the country. .

Aware of this, politicians invite symbolic personalities to Congress.

The White House wanted the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, and the wife of the late Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, to attend in an attempt to draw attention to the need to continue approving more aid for Ukraine. Neither of them will be there finally.

To send a message about the need to protect abortion, Democrats invited Kate Cox, a Texas mother forced to seek an emergency abortion out of state, as an audience.

is also invited Elizabeth Carr, the first person born through in vitro fertilization in the United States, after the controversial ruling by the state of Alabama that could make this process difficultand several relatives of Americans killed or taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

According to media, It will be Senator Katie Britt, Republican of Alabama, who will offer the traditional counterspeechthe Republicans' response to Biden's message.

Follow all the details of the American president's long-awaited speech here.

What is known so far about the speech The international press has already learned the first details about what President Joe Biden's speech will be about.

​These would be some of their main announcements:

​- The president will ask his army to build a temporary port in Gaza to send humanitarian aid.

​- Biden will appeal to the Hispanic community to support him in the November presidential votes.

​- He will announce a tax increase on the richest and companies.

