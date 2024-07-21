“It has been the greatest honor of my life to be your President.“And while my intention has been to seek re-election, I believe that it is best for my party and for the country that I step down and concentrate solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

With these words, the president Joe Biden announced this morning that he was withdrawing from the race in which he sought to be re-elected as the first president of the United States.

The Democratic president arrived at the White House almost four years ago in the company of his vice president Kamala Harris, but The road to his re-election was marked by several mental lapses which were exposed to public opinion and were used by Donald Trump to say that the Democratic candidate was not prepared to continue governing the United States.

In his letter, the president began by arguing that during his term, The United States has reached its peak and that the work done has been remarkable.

However, he also said that it was best for him to withdraw from the race and in fact, expressed his support for Kamala Harris to continue her legacy.

We tell you minute by minute What happened this Sunday after the decision of President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden announces he is withdrawing from his candidacy The president published a letter on X, in which he announced that he was withdrawing from the race to seek re-election to the White House. Biden expressed his support for Kamala Harris to remain in the race With an emotional photo, President Biden expressed his support for Kamala Harris to be the Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats: it’s time to unite and defeat Trump. Let’s do it,” the president said. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo:Getty Images Former President Donald Trump spoke out on the decision The Republican candidate seeking to return to the White House said on his Truth account that Biden was never ready for the job.

“Crooked Joe Biden was unfit to run for president, and he certainly is unfit to hold office, and he never was!” the Republican declared. Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump arrives for his first joint rally with Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Photo:EFE Kamala Harris speaks out after Joe Biden’s withdrawal US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday thanked President Joe Biden for his support in her role as his replacement in the race for the White House and confirmed that she wants to be chosen by the Democratic Party.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and intend to win this nomination,” she said in a letter published an hour after Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race and asked for support for Harris. Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States. Photo:AFP

