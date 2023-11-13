War Israel and HamasPalestinian human rights organizations, residents of the Gaza Strip and American citizens are taking US President Joe Biden to court in his own country. They demand that aid to Israel be stopped. And a confidential memo from the Dutch embassy in Tel Aviv states: NRC that the Israeli army would use ‘disproportionate force’ in Gaza. According to the memo, this explains the high number of deaths. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.