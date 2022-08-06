The Prerogatives Group promotes a debate this Saturday (6.Aug.2022) on the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. The discussion will be coordinated and mediated by lawyers Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, Gabriel Araujo and Fabiano Silva dos Santos, in addition to communicator Gustavo Conde. Prerogativas was one of the main organizers in search of support for the letter, which until 10 pm on Friday (5.Aug) had received 768,995 signatures. read the intact of the letter (1 MB).

The debate will be broadcast live on the Power 360 on YouTube, starting at 11:30 am.

Watch:

The USP manifesto

The manifesto organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) in partnership with civil society entities published on Tuesday (26.Jul) defends the electronic voting process and criticizes the attacks on the Brazilian electoral system by some segments of the population. . The text will be read on August 11 by former STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Celso de Mello at an event at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

Here is the full text of the manifesto:

“Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law

“In August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the sesquicentennial of foundation of legal courses in the country, Professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior, master of all of us, in the free territory of Largo de São Francisco, read the Letter to Brazilians, in which he denounced the illegitimacy of the then military government and the state of exception in which we lived. He also called for the re-establishment of the rule of law and the convening of a National Constituent Assembly.

“The seed planted bore fruit. Brazil overcame the military dictatorship. The National Constituent Assembly rescued the legitimacy of our institutions, reestablishing the Democratic Rule of Law with the prevalence of respect for fundamental rights.

“We have the powers of the Republic, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, all independent, autonomous and committed to respecting and ensuring compliance with the greater pact, the Federal Constitution.

“Under the mantle of the Federal Constitution of 1988, which is about to complete its 34th anniversary, we went through free and periodic elections, in which the political debate on projects for the country has always been democratic, with the final decision being left to popular sovereignty.

“Goffredo’s lesson is enshrined in our Constitution: “All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or

directly, under the terms of this Constitution”.

“Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice.

“Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done. We live in a country of profound social inequalities, with shortages in essential public services, such as health, education, housing and public security. We have a long way to go in developing our economic potential in a sustainable way. The State is inefficient in the face of its numerous challenges. Demands for greater respect and equality of conditions in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation are still far from being fully met.

“In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign to renew the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the country’s direction in the coming years.

“Instead of a civic celebration, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections.

“Unfounded attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable.

“We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.

“Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.

“Imbued with the civic spirit that supported the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 and gathered in the same free territory of Largo de São Francisco, regardless of the electoral or partisan preference of each one, we call on Brazilian women and men to be alert in the defense of democracy and respect for the results of the elections.

“In today’s Brazil, there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections.

“In a civic vigil against attempts at ruptures, we cry out in unison: Democratic State of Law Always!”