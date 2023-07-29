Last Wednesday, the government confirmed the nomination of Marcio Pochmann for the presidency of the institute

This Saturday (July 29, 2023), Grupo Prerogativas promotes a debate with economist Marcio Pochmann, who was appointed last Wednesday (July 26, 2023) by the Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentaas the name that will assume the presidency of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Marcio Pochmann has a PhD in Economic Sciences and is a professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) since 1989. He is the author of dozens of books on economics, development and public policy. He was awarded the Jabuti Prize in 2002.

