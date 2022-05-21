Discussion will be broadcast on Poder360 YouTube channel at 11:30 am

The Prerogativas Group promotes this Saturday (May 21, 2022) a debate on the meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and South African businessman Elon Musk. Journalists Mario Vitor Santos, Helena Chagas and Gustavo Conde participate in the discussion. The debate will start at 11:30 am, and will be broadcast live on the Power 360 on Youtube.

Bolsonaro and Musk met on Friday (May 20), in Porto Feliz (SP). The owner of Tesla and SpaceX came to Brazil to talk to entrepreneurs who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. During the meeting, Bolsonaro called Musk a “Myth of Liberty”. The president also granted Musk the Medal of the Defense Merit Order for his “services rendered to Brazil”.

Watch:

the debaters

Mario Vitor Santos, journalist. Graduated in social communication from UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), with a specialization in Knight Fellowships for Professional Journalists from Stanford University, a master’s degree in Ancient Drama and Society from the University of Exeter and a PhD in Letters from USP (University of São Paulo).

Helena Chagas, journalist. Graduated in social communication from UnB (University of Brasília). she worked at The globe, State of São Paulo, SBT and TV Brazil. From 2011 to 2014, she was the chief minister of the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic.

Gustavo Conde, journalist. Graduated in linguistics from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), with a master’s degree in linguistics from the same institution. He has a YouTube channel, Canal do Conde, where he performs lives and interviews. He is an honorary member of the Prerogatives Group.